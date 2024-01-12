David Teeger: Axing of South Africa U19 cricket captain sparks antisemitism row

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has said it has dropped David Teeger as captain of its Under-19 side because of security concerns following comments he made about the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

But Jewish leaders have called the move an “outrageous act of antisemitism”.

Teeger, who is Jewish, came under criticism after being quoted last October as praising Israeli soldiers.

CSA said it was worried about protests and violence during the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

It said Teeger’s removal as captain was in the “best interests” of all parties.

“We have… been advised that [protests] are likely to focus on the position of the Under-19 captain David Teeger and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors,” read a statement from CSA.

It said it was acting on “expert advice”.

Teeger, 19, is set to remain a member of the South African U19 World Cup squad and a new captain is yet to be announced.

But the South…