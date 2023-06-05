David Warner: Australia batter on the Ashes, sledging and Stuart Broad rivalry

During the last Ashes tour to England, David Warner showed the Edgbaston crowd his empty pockets in response to jibes about his role in the ball-tampering scandal

“I’ll always play along, it’s how I’ve always been. If they are going at me, I’m obviously doing something well.”

There are few Australians who relish the white-hot battle of an Ashes series more than David Warner.

The 36-year-old opener is pantomime villain-in-chief among England fans, stretching back to his altercation with Joe Root in a Birmingham bar in 2013 and further fuelled by his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

But as a veteran of more than 100 Tests including six Ashes series, three of those resulting in victories, it is a role he is more than happy to fulfil.

“It takes a lot of pressure off the other players,” he…