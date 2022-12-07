David Warner: Australia opener withdraws attraction towards lifetime management ban

David Warner stood in as Australia’s ODI captain in 2016 and 2017

David Warner has withdrawn an appeal to lift his lifetime leadership ban in Australian cricket claiming the process would involve a “public trial” of his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

The 36-year-old was given the chance to appeal after Cricket Australia’s code of conduct changed in November.

Warner’s leadership and 12-month ban from elite cricket began in 2018.

“Some things are more important than cricket,” said Warner.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, he added: “I am not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry.”

The opening batter’s statement comes the day before Australia’s second Test against West Indies begins at the Adelaide Oval.

Warner said he was not prepared to subject his family and team-mates to “further trauma and disruption”, brought about by the review panel wanting to “conduct a public spectacle” and a “cleansing”.

He says he submitted an application to…