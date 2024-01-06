David Warner: Australia thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in opening batter’s closing Check

Pakistan 313 (Rizwan 88, Jamal 82; Cummins 5-61) & 115 (Hazlewood 4-16) Australia 299 (Labuschagne 60, M Marsh 54; Jamal 6-69) & 130-2 (Labuschagne 62*, Warner 57) Australia won by eight wickets; win series 3-0 Scorecard

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in David Warner’s final Test match to seal a 3-0 series clean sweep.

Opening batter Warner struck 57 as the hosts comfortably chased 130 to win on the fourth day in Sydney.

An emotional Warner was given a guard of honour by Pakistan and added 119 for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne, who made an unbeaten 62.

“I’d like to be remembered as exciting, and entertaining,” said 37-year-old Warner.

“I hope I put a smile on everyone’s face with the way I played and hopefully the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps.

“This team, they’re energetic, they’re world class and they’re a great bunch of guys.”

Earlier, Pakistan were skittled for just 115 having started the morning on 67-7, seamer Josh Hazlewood finishing with 4-16.