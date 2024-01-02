David Warner pleads for return of Australian ‘saggy inexperienced’ cap after revealing it was stolen

Retiring Warner is fifth on Australia’s list of Test run scorers with 8,695 in 111 Tests

Australia opener David Warner has pleaded for his “baggy green” cap to be returned after revealing it has been stolen from his luggage.

Warner said the cap was in his backpack which was taken while he travelled to Sydney to play against Pakistan.

Wednesday’s third Test will be Warner’s last before he retires from the format.

“It’s sentimental to me, it’s something I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week,” Warner said in a video on social media.

The baggy green is given to an Australia player when they make their Test debut and has become an iconic symbol of the team.

Australia legend Shane Warne sold his cap for one million Australian dollars (£528,514) to raise money for the bushfire appeal.

“This is my last resort,” added 37-year-old Warner.

“A couple of days ago our bags got freighted via Qantas. We’ve gone through CCTV footage and they’ve got some blind spots…