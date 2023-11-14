David Warner: Why Australia’s man of many personas can bow out an ODI nice

David Warner has scored 499 runs in the World Cup so far

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Date: Thursday, 16 November Time: 08:30 GMT

More than most athletes, David Warner’s public life has featured the man in a series of versions.

The early brawler, the reformed sage, the repeat offender, the penitent observer of silence, the strategist, the troublemaker, the king of the kids, the petulant self-justifier, the granular cricket analyst, the late-career paragon.

Some may have been more sincere than others, though there have at least been times when Warner has appeared to believe in them all.

Accordingly, he is received differently by locale.

In England, accentuate the negative: start by scoffing at his 95 runs in the 2019 Ashes, return to sandpaper if required. Some…