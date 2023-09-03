David Watkins: Twin-code Wales and Lions legend dies aged 81

David Watkins captained the Lions in rugby union and rugby league

David Watkins, who played for Wales at rugby union and rugby league as well as for each sport’s British and Irish Lions teams, has died at the age of 81.

He won 21 Wales union caps from 1963-67 and 16 more at league, adding six each for the Lions in the 15-a-side game and their league counterparts.

Watkins starred at stand-off in both codes.

The Rugby Football League said Watkins would “be remembered as one of the best cross-code converts from Wales”.

The governing body added: “He became a key figure in a golden era for the Salford club, making more than 400 appearances for the Red Devils, and scoring almost 3,000 points as they were crowned champions twice in the space of three seasons in the mid-1970s.”

Wales Rugby League said: “Dai, as he was affectionately known, is recognised as one of the greatest Welshmen to have ever pulled on a rugby shirt.”