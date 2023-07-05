David Weekley Homes Build Month Projects Benefit 1,600 Individuals – Press Release

David Weekley Homes recently partnered with 19 local nonprofit organizations through the company’s CARE Build Month projects. Team members across the country volunteered more than 3,095 hours to complete a variety of projects benefitting more than 1,600 individuals.

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — David Weekley Homes recently partnered with 19 local nonprofit organizations through the company’s CARE Build Month projects. Team members across the country volunteered more than 3,095 hours to complete a variety of projects benefitting more than 1,600 individuals.

“The volunteers from David Weekley Homes are always eager to pitch in and get covered in sawdust,” said Ben Lake, social media and marketing director for the Georgetown chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “We greatly value our partnership with David Weekley Homes and love working together to ensure no kids sleep on the floor in our town!”

Fourteen of the company’s 19 local divisions as well as the corporate office, all completed projects to build a total of 1,015 beds. This included partnerships with the following local chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in these cities:

Additionally, the Tampa division partnered with BridgePoint Church to assemble bed kits.

“I feel grateful to work for a company where philanthropy and giving back are woven into our culture,” said Carlye Medina, a David Weekley Homes warranty service representative in Phoenix. “Through our CARE program, we can work alongside organizations like Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide much-needed bedding, as well as the manpower to help cut wood, organize and stock shelves, and build and deliver beds alongside the Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers. I am humbled by the fact I was able to participate in this event.”

A few divisions completed other building projects. The Salt Lake City team assembled 15 bikes and 15 skateboards for children in foster care, and Orlando team members built 16 dressers for families rebuilding their lives after…