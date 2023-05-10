David Willey: Northants identify 2013 hat-trick hero as T20 Blast skipper

David Willey was in the England squad that won the T20 World Cup last November

Northamptonshire have named England all-rounder David Willey as captain for this season’s T20 Blast.

Willey, now 33, took a hat-trick in the final when the Steelbacks lifted the trophy for the first time in 2013.

He later moved to Yorkshire but rejoined Northants for this season, and is returning earlier than expected from the Indian Premier League.

“As a club we need to maximise all of his expertise,” said Northants head coach John Sadler.

“He’s played in all the tournaments around the world, he’s playing international cricket, he’s played with the best players and coaches and now he’s bringing that into our dressing room.”

Willey, who made 83 T20 appearances in his first spell with the club, replaces Josh Cobb as skipper.

“Josh has led the side well in recent years, he’s got a good cricket brain and is tactically astute,” said Sadler.

Northants also won the Blast title in 2016 but last season finished seventh…