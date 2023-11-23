Davis Cup Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic seals Serbia’s win over Nice Britain

Jack Draper was playing only his second Davis Cup match for Great Britain

Great Britain are out of the Davis Cup after Cameron Norrie was unable to inflict a rare defeat on Novak Djokovic to keep alive their semi-final hopes.

Britain’s Jack Draper lost 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6) to Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening match of the best-of-three tie.

That result meant Norrie had to beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic for the first time in his career.

But Djokovic showed his class as he cruised to a 6-4 6-4 win and set Serbia up for a semi-final against Italy.

“It’s difficult knowing that Cam has to go and play Djokovic after, and that’s seemingly a must-win match for me,” Draper, 21, said.

“I back Cam but it’s definitely a tough challenge to go out there knowing that there is a lot more pressure on me to win the match.

“That’s the kind of pressure that if I want to be a top player, I have to cope with and perform under. It’s tough not to get the win today.”

Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in…