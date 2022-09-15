Davis Cup: Nice Britain lose 2-1 to United States in opening group tie

Great Britain are the only nation to have competed in every edition of the Davis Cup since 1900

Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury lost a late-night doubles decider as Great Britain were beaten 2-1 by the United States in their Davis Cup group opener.

With the clock approaching 01:00 BST in Glasgow, the pair lost 5-7 6-4 7-5 to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock to settle an agonisingly close tie.

Briton Cameron Norrie had fought back to beat Taylor Fritz and level the tie after Dan Evans lost to Tommy Paul.

GB play two more ties in Glasgow as they aim for November’s knockout stage.

A minute’s silence was held at the start of the tie at Emirates Arena following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the British players are wearing black armbands…