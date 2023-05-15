Davis Jr. wins first Bassmaster Elite Series trophy less than an hour from home … – Press Release

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala., May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Throughout the years, Will Davis Jr. estimates he and his father Will have won over $300,000 fishing tournaments on Lay Lake. Today, Davis Jr. added another $100,000 to that total by winning the Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake with a four-day total of 62 pounds, 12 ounces.

The rookie from Sylacauga, Ala., hoisted the blue trophy in front of what seemed like his entire hometown and the roar that erupted drowned out the thunder from a pop-up thunderstorm.

“It means the world to do it in front of my home crowd,” Davis said. “I did it for my wife, dad, my little girl and everyone who came and watched me. I did it for these guys I fish against around here too. They are good enough to be on the Elite Series. I was just really blessed. I had a good job and a good boss, Chris Landers, who let me take off and fish the B.A.S.S. Nation.”

Davis kept himself firmly in the Top 10 all week. With limits weighing 15-14, 18-5, 14-7 and a final-day limit of 14-2, Davis edged Brandon Palaniuk, who led the tournament for three days, by 2 ounces. Palaniuk suffered a dead-fish penalty that cost him 4 ounces and ultimately the win.

The victory wouldn’t have been possible without a bedding largemouth he affectionately called “White Eye.” Boats had been in the creek where he had seen this 4-pounder in practice, but when he asked Mark Menendez about it in the Day 3 weigh-in line, his fellow competitor confirmed the bass with the white outline around its eye was still there.

“At 1:30, I didn’t think this was going to happen,” he said. “I went into this creek, I saw her and she ran off when I flipped to her. I went down the bank and there was a brand new one. I flipped and flipped and couldn’t make her bite. I tied on a jerkbait, threw it out there and after about five casts in a row, she just opened her mouth at it. The next cast I threw it 2 feet away from her and she sucked it in.”

When he landed that bass, the back hook came…