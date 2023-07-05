Davis Polk Elects 12 New Partners – Press Release

Davis Polk has announced that Shanu Bajaj, Sidney Bashago, Stephen Byeff, Sijia Cai, Hillary Coleman, Christian Fischer, Dominic Foulkes, Phoebe Jin, Chris Kodama, Robert Smith, Sanders Witkow and Lijun (Annie) Yan have been elected partners of the firm, effective July 1, 2023.

Shanu Bajaj is a member of Davis Polk’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice in New York. She advises U.S. and international clients on a broad range of public and private M&A matters, corporate governance and shareholder activism. Her experience includes investments, joint ventures, carve-outs, spinoffs and other significant transactions. She also represents private equity firms on a full range of transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions of investments, leveraged buyouts and minority investments.

Sidney Bashago is a member of Davis Polk’s White Collar Defense & Investigations practice in New York. Sidney represents companies, boards of directors, financial institutions and individuals in criminal, regulatory and internal investigations involving allegations of securities fraud, sexual misconduct, foreign corrupt practices, money laundering and other financial crimes. Sidney also advises companies and boards on governance and compliance. Sidney has represented multinational companies, boards and other entities on various critical workplace misconduct matters, including highly sensitive sexual misconduct investigations, proactive assessments, crisis management and related compliance.

Stephen Byeff is a member of Davis Polk’s Capital Markets practice in New York. He advises U.S. and non-U.S. clients on a wide variety of capital markets transactions, as well as governance, SEC disclosure and general securities law and corporate matters. He represents corporate and financial institution clients on initial public offerings and other equity offerings, private placements and high-yield, investment-grade and convertible debt offerings. Stephen’s practice ranges across industries…