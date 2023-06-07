Day One Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Day One Biopharma… – Press Release

BRISBANE, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 11,538,462 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. All shares of common stock are being offered by Day One. The gross proceeds to Day One from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $150.0 million. In addition, Day One has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,730,769 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as the lead manager and JonesTrading and Capital One Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities are being offered by Day One pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at