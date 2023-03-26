Daylight Saving row leaves Lebanon on brink of two timezones





Already facing one of the world’s worst economic crises, the Lebanese people have a fresh challenge after waking up in two different timezones.

Lebanon’s government has postponed winter clock changes, with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announcing Daylight Saving will be introduced from midnight on April 20 rather than from midnight on March 25.

But institutions from churches to media organizations have refused to follow suit, causing confusion among the population.

No official explanation was given for the move although local media suggested it was introduced to coincide with Ramadan.

In some cases the debate took on a sectarian nature. Politics in Lebanon is sharply sectarian, with seats in parliament allocated by religion.

The decision is facing widespread revolt, with two TV channels going ahead with the clock changes in…