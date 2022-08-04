DCI continues to clamp down on Sunday music

DCI meeting with music licensees, 26 July

(CNS): The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) is now conducting regular spot checks throughout the island every weekend to enforce a law that prevents bar owners from playing music on a Sunday. Under what some see as discriminatory legislation, since hotels and restaurants can play some music, regular local bars are banned from even having background music under the terms of their licence any time at all on Sundays.

The DCI’s enforcement team, the chairman of the Liquor Licensing Board and representatives of various enforcement agencies held a special meeting at Constitution Hall with around 40 people who hold an entertainment, DJ, mobile music or dancing licence.

Charmane Dalhouse-Morgan, the DCI’s newly appointed enforcement manager who appears to be spearheading the clampdown, said that the DCI motto was to educate before they enforce. However, the new spot checks began in earnest last month after years of…