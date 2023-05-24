DCI Indonesia Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Indonesia Company of the Year Award … – Press Release

DCI Indonesia is the leading data center provider in Indonesia and has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year because of its reliable and disruptive data center services.

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Indonesia data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes DCI Indonesia with the 2023 Company of the Year Award. DCI Indonesia is a data center services provider that leverages cutting-edge technologies to offer pioneering, scalable, and reliable colocation services to customers throughout Indonesia. DCI Indonesia’s solutions enable enterprises to optimize operations and significantly scale their businesses through automation and world-class customer support.

By leveraging the company’s software, enterprises can manage their entire data center operations from a centralized location with all the necessary resources to operate safely. Moreover, the company relentlessly invests in state-of-the-art technologies that enhance its competitive positioning in the Indonesia data center services industry. For example, DCI Indonesia is investing in automation systems such as artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its data center operating system performance, optimize energy efficiency, and improve risk management and operations stability.

“Leveraging over 25 years of industry experience and commitment to innovation, DCI Indonesia cultivates its competitive positioning in data center services and infrastructure management through investment in cutting-edge technology and systems,” said Rubini Kamal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

DCI Indonesia continually integrates emerging technology into its ecosystem to ensure long-term sustainability while maximizing productivity and reducing costs. The company has adopted the newest environmental management initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, optimize energy use, improve waste management…