DEADLINE ALERT for ALDX, KEY, and LYV: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds … – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to [email protected].

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX

Class Period: March 17, 2022 – June 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 29, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ADX-2191 NDA did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (2) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (3) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Alderya shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

KeyCorp KEY

Class Period: February 27, 2020 – June 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Key downplayed…