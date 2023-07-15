DEADLINE ALERT for IBRX, BTAI, and STX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX

Class Period: May 23, 2022 – May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva; (2) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (3) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form; (4) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI

Class Period: December 15, 2021 – June 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2023

