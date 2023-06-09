DEADLINE ALERT for VTRS, CRL, and VIRT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions

Viatris Inc. VTRS

Class Period: March 1, 2021 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (2) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (3) despite being one of the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (4) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted through the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; (5) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL

Class Period: May 5,…