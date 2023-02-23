DEADLINE ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Enovix … – Press Release

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been against Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ((ENVX) f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The action charges Enovix with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Enovix’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Enovix’s investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: MARCH 7, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 22, 2021 THROUGH JANUARY 3, 2023

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at [email protected]

ENOVIX’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Enovix purports to design, develop, and manufacture silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries using proprietary 3D cell architecture, which Enovix claims allows its batteries to achieve higher energy density. On July 14, 2021, Enovix was officially acquired by Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. Just months before the merger, Enovix received key equipment to establish its first manufacturing line at its “Fab-1” facility. Although Enovix had previously produced and delivered…