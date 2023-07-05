Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming D… – Press Release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 22, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Arrow Financial Corporation (“Arrow” or the “Company”) AROW securities between March 12, 2022 and May 12, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Arrow investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected]

On March 16, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it would be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time because the Company needed “additional time to complete the assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting.” On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.99, or 3.6%, to close at $26.21 per share on March 17, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

On May 11, 2023, the Company announced that it would not be able to file its first quarter 2023 report on time “because the Company continued to require additional time to complete management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022[.]” On this news, Arrow’s stock price fell $0.33, or 1.7%, to close at $19.59 per share on May 12, 2023.

Then, on April 5, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it had received a notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ periodic filing requirements due to the Company’s failure to timely file its 2022 report. On May 15, 2023, Arrow announced that it had received a second notice of non-compliance due to its failure to time file its first quarter 2023 report. The Company also disclosed that its “President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Arrow . . . terminated his employment as President and CEO and as a director of the Company and from all other positions he holds with the Company and its affiliates, effective May 12, 2023.” On this news,…