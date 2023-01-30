Dealer Joe’s requested prospects to rank their 9 prime merchandise. Right here they’re



New York

CNN

—



Trader Joe’s asked its customers a simple question: If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?

More than 18,000 customers responded to its 14th annual survey ranking the grocery store’s most popular items in nine different categories.

There were some caveats this year: Gone from the running were five products that have won many times in the past (think Mandarin Orange Chicken and dark chocolate peanut butter cups), and instead are featured in its Product Hall of Fame.

