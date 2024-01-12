Dean Elgar: Essex signal former South Africa captain on three-year deal

Dean Elgar made his Test debut against Australia in 2012

Former South Africa captain and opening batter Dean Elgar has signed for Essex on a three-year contract.

Elgar scored 5,347 runs in 86 Tests and ended his international career after the recent series against India.

“The club have been pushing for honours in recent years and I’m eager to contribute to further success,” he told the Essex website.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my previous experiences in county cricket and I’m really looking forward to joining up with the squad ahead of the season.”

He is a second signing for the team ahead of the new season – after Essex finished runners-up to champions Surrey in 2023 – following the arrival of wicketkeeper Jordan Cox from Kent.

Elgar has county experience with Somerset and Surrey and has scored 16,676 runs in first-class cricket, including 48 centuries.

The left-hander hit 185 against India at Centurion in December to help South Africa to an innings victory – though the series ended 1-1.