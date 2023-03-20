Deandra Dottin left ‘bewildered’ after being deemed unfit by Gujarat Giants

Deandra Dottin retired from international cricket in August 2022 but plays franchise cricket around the world

Deandra Dottin says she was fit to play in the Women’s Premier League despite Gujarat Giants announcing her withdrawal for “medical reasons”.

Dottin said she had been cleared fit to play from 14 February after suffering “minor abdominal pain”.

But the former West Indies all-rounder said she was instructed by Gujarat to get scans completed before the WPL began on 4 March.

The scans were not done in the time requested and Dottin was deemed unfit.

“I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament,” Dottin said in a statement on social media. external-link

In the statement, Dottin says she was told with one day’s notice to submit her first scan by Sunday 26 February.

She was then given a new date of 1 March, but that Gujarat were unable to assist her with booking the scan at a private hospital and that…