Decisions from Annual General Meeting in JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) 2023 – Press Release

Växjö, Sweden, 5 May 2023 * * * The Annual General Meeting of JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) was held on Thursday May 4 2023 in Växjö, Sweden.
The following main decisions were made
- The presented income statement and balance sheet for the Parent Company and the Group are approved.
- In accordance with the Board’s proposal, a dividend of SEK 0.20 per share for the shareholders for the financial year 2022 was decided. The record date for the dividend is 8 May 2023.
- The Board members and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the year 2022.
- In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, it was decided that the Board shall consist of five members without deputies.
- Re-elected as board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting was: Ola Blomberg, Jan Sjöwall, Jessica Svenmar, Per Ädelrot and Karl Hill. The AGM resolved to re-elect Ola Blomberg as the new Chairman of the Board. The company shall have an auditor without deputies. KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor. Jan Olofsson has declined re-election as board member.
- In accordance with the Nomination Committee’s proposal, it was decided that the board fee shall be SEK 550,000, of which the chairman of the board shall receive SEK 190,000 and the other members shall receive SEK 90,000 each.
- Fees to the company’s auditor shall be paid according to an approved invoice.
- The company shall have a nomination committee consisting of three members, whereby one member shall be appointed by each of the three largest shareholders in the company. The chairman of the nomination committee shall, unless the members agree otherwise, be the member appointed by the largest shareholder.
- In accordance with the Board’s proposal, it was decided that the company will acquire all shares in the real estate company Fjällräven Fastighets AB, which owns the property Fjällrenen 6 in Växjö.
- In accordance with the Board’s proposal, it was decided to authorize the Board to, on one or more occasions,…