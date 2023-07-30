Deep Bio Welcomes Grant Carlson as Chief Commercial Officer – Press Release

Seasoned Industry Expert Joins Deep Bio to Drive Commercial Growth and Expansion. Deep Bio appoints Grant Carlson as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Grant Carlson as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over 30 years of experience in molecular diagnostics, biotechnology and life sciences industries, Carlson brings a wealth of knowledge to Deep Bio.

In his new role, Carlson will be responsible for overseeing Deep Bio’s commercial strategy, driving business development, and expanding the company’s market presence globally. He will leverage his deep understanding of the pathology market and proven track record of driving exponential sales growth to further strengthen Deep Bio’s outreach and customer base.

Prior to joining Deep Bio, Carlson held several executive roles in leading healthcare and biopharma companies. Notably, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer at PathAI Diagnostics, where he played a pivotal role in spearheading US sales and initiating commercial sales for remote workstations in the US, delivering significant growth.

Carlson also held key leadership positions at NeoGenomics Laboratories and Dianon Systems, where he demonstrated his ability to drive rapid organizational growth in emerging markets through strategic partnerships and implementation of effective commercialization strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grant to the Deep Bio team,” said Sun Woo Kim, CEO and founder of Deep Bio. “His unparalleled experience and excellent track record in business development and commercial operations will be instrumental in accelerating growth. Grant’s deep understanding of the anatomic, clinical and digital pathology markets will play a crucial role in expanding our reach. Grant’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Deep Bio’s vision of transforming cancer…