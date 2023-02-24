Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Final Distribution… – Press Release

Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DDF”, announced that the Fund will make a final distribution of $0.202 per share in connection with the reorganization of the Fund into abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “AGD” (the “Reorganization”). This final distribution will be payable March 3, 2023 to common shareholders of record on February 24, 2023 and will be paid out in cash (no dividends will be reinvested). The final Fund distribution will consist of substantially all of the Fund’s undistributed tax-exempt interest income, ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, earned and anticipated to be earned through close of business on March 10, 2023. In early 2024, common shareholders of the Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The final distribution is being made in connection with an Agreement and Plan of Acquisition (the “Plan of Acquisition”) providing for (i) the acquisition by the Acquiring Fund of substantially all of the assets of the Fund, in exchange for newly issued common shares of the Acquiring Fund; (ii) the distribution of such newly issued common shares of the Acquiring Fund to holders of common shares of the Fund; and (iii) the dissolution of the Fund thereafter. The Plan of Acquisition was approved by shareholders at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 30, 2022, and the transaction is currently anticipated to close on or about March 10, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm ET. Following completion of the acquisition, the Fund will be delisted.

In connection with the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, the Fund has filed relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including a Form…