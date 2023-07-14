Delray Rawlins: Bermuda all-rounder leaves Sussex

Delray Rawlins’ final Sussex outing came in the One-Day Cup semi-final defeat by Lancashire last August

Bermuda all-rounder Delray Rawlins has left Sussex after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old came through the club’s academy and made his first-class and List A debuts in 2017, with his first T20 appearance coming the next year.

However, he has not featured for the county’s first team in 2023.

“This was a very tough decision to end my contract at a club that gave me the opportunity to live my boyhood dream,” he told the club website. external-link

“I moved away from home at the age of 14 and haven’t really had the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. I felt this was the right moment to have some time back home.

“This isn’t the end of my professional career, I feel as if I have a lot of cricket left in me.”

Rawlins made 138 appearances for Sussex across all formats, taking 96 wickets with his left-arm spin and scoring over 3,600 runs.

He was part of…