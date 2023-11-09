Dengue instances mount because of regional outbreak : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Local public health officials have confirmed that as of 7 November there have been 18 laboratory confirmed cases of Dengue in the Cayman Islands. Of those, nine were imported cases with the patients having a recent travel history, but the other nine were infected locally. Since the start of the year 97 cases have been investigated here largely due to an outbreak in Jamaica.

“The current outbreak of Dengue within our region continues to be the primary point of caution for us here in the Cayman Islands,” said Dr Nick Gent, Chief Medical Officer. “As we enter the holiday season and as people get ready to travel, we continue to remind our residents to take all the necessary precautions, which includes familiarising themselves with the Dengue situation at their destination.”

The Jamaican Ministry of Health & Wellness confirmed on Thursday that the country has on record “2763 suspected, presumed and confirmed cases of Dengue” as of 1 November, with 694…