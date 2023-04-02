Dennis Amiss: Warwickshire legend would like to see ‘Bazball’ in County Championship

Dennis Amiss was renowned as an excellent driver of the ball in his 50-Test England career between 1966 and 1977

Warwickshire legend Dennis Amiss says he would love to see more ‘Bazball’ played in the County Championship.

The former Bears and England Test opener enjoyed a prolific 27-year career before going on to become Warwickshire chief executive.

Amiss was a stylish batter when he played but is fan of England’s positive brand of cricket under Test captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

“The ‘Bazball’ is terrific to watch,” Amiss told BBC Radio WM.

“I saw it all during the winter and absolutely loved it. The game is in great shape – and I really like the way England are playing at the moment.”

England host Australia in the Ashes this summer, with the first Test at Edgbaston starting on 16 June.

Amiss added: “If we’re going to carry on playing like that this summer, then the Test matches might not go five days.

“If I was a punter, I’d be booking tickets just for the first four…