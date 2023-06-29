Dental Cartridge Syringe Market to Reach $0.19 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.7… – Press Release

The growth of global dental cartridge syringe market is driven by increase in the adoption of dental cartridge syringe, increase in geriatric population, and high adoption of non-disposable cartridge syringes.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dental Cartridge Syringe Market: By Type (Aspirating Dental Syringes, Non-Aspirating Dental Syringes, and Self-Aspirating Syringes), By Product (Non-disposable Dental Syringes, and Disposable Dental Syringes), By End User (Hospital, Dental Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″ According to the report, the global dental cartridge syringe industry generated $0.12 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $0.19 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Copy- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/50977

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the incidences of dental and oral diseases such as tooth decay and gum disease, increase in geriatric population suffering from oral diseases, and high adoption of non-disposable cartridge syringes due to higher availability and various benefits associated with non-disposable cartridge syringe drive the growth of the global dental cartridge syringe market. However, the shortage of expert dental specialists in developing countries is hampering the dental cartridge syringe market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets including increase in awareness about the importance of oral health and rise in prevalence of oral diseases are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the dental cartridge syringe market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details: