Dental Tourism Market to Reach $21.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 13.9% CAGR: A… – Press Release

PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dental Tourism Market by Services (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Dental Cosmetics, Others), by Providers (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global dental tourism industry generated $6.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $21.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increased tooth loss rates, high demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising per-person healthcare costs, and emergence of technologically advanced products drive the growth of the global dental tourism market. However, the strict government restrictions on prohibiting foreign medical treatment hinder the market growth. Furthermore, with the rise in the geriatric population and advanced healthcare options, dental tourism is becoming more and more popular worldwide, thus offering lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario