Denver Broncos: Lewis Hamilton joins incoming possession group of NFL aspect

Lewis Hamilton was involved in a failed takeover of Premier League side Chelsea

Britain’s seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the incoming ownership group of three-time Super Bowl winners the Denver Broncos.

Hamilton has been brought into the group by Walmart boss Rob Walton, who is in the process of completing a reported $4.65bn (£3.81bn) takeover of the franchise.

The Waltons are America’s richest family and the takeover, which needs to gain the approval of 24 of the 32 NFL owners on 9 August, would be a record for a US sports franchise.

Last month, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice also became a minority owner of the Broncos.

With a personal wealth of $61.3bn (£50bn), Walton is listed by Forbes external-link as the 19th richest person in the world and would become by far the wealthiest NFL owner should his acquisition be approved.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Walton said in…