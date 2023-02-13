New Spring 2023 Collection Available to Borrow on DerekLam.com and through Modern Luxury’s ModLux.Rent Subscription Service



NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Now you can Borrow the latest styles from Derek Lam 10 Crosby including the Spring 2023 collection in a thrilling new way.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby has partnered with CaaStle, the leading B2B rental technology and logistics platform for fashion brands, retailers and content creators, to expand their offering in the circular economy and provide new opportunities for consumers to experience the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand. Customers can now rent the brand’s contemporary ready-to-wear collection on Derek Lam’s website with the Borrow button as well as through rental services powered by CaaStle starting with Modern Luxury Media’s new luxury clothing rental service ModLux.Rent.

Dan Shamdasani, CEO of Public Clothing Company (PCC), owner of the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand stated, “We are excited to offer our customers an innovative new way to experience the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand with the launch of Borrow. Since acquiring Derek Lam, a significant driver of growth has come from our ability to leverage our platform to introduce new retail partners and business models that generate broader awareness and access to the brand. Our partnership with CaaStle aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as it will help us to further increase our direct-to-consumer business and reach a larger base of customers that are younger and more aspirational to the brand.”

Introducing Borrow from Derek Lam 10 Crosby

It’s never been so easy to get dressed with Borrow. Available now on www.dereklam.com, Borrow allows you to rent and wear current garments available through Derek Lam’s website. At the end of the prepaid period, you can either return the items, continue with a daily fee to extend the rental, or buy the item at a discount. Daily fees are applied as a discount to the buy price. If paid daily fees equal the buy price, the…