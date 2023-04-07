Dermabrasion And Microneedling Market to Reach $684.4 Million, Globally, by 2031… – Press Release

The increase in the prevalence of skin care treatments, the rise in the adoption of minimal invasive procedures in various aesthetic service providers, a surge in the number of plastic surgeons to conduct dermabrasion procedure, and the demand for aesthetic appearance drive the global dermabrasion and microneedling market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market By Procedure (Dermabrasion, Microneedling), By Gender (Female, Male), By Application (Scar, Fine line and Wrinkle, Others), By End User (Specialty and Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global dermabrasion and microneedling industry generated $417.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $684.4 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11786

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The increase in the prevalence of skin care treatments, the rise in the adoption of minimal invasive procedures in various aesthetic service providers, a surge in the number of plastic surgeons to conduct dermabrasion procedure, and the rise in the demand for aesthetic appearance, and an increase in the number of product approvals for dermabrasion and microneedling devices for different procedures drive the global dermabrasion and microneedling market. However, the high cost of dermabrasion procedure and the availability of alternative treatments are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, a rise in the number of development strategies, such as agreement and collaboration by market players is expected to provide new opportunities in…