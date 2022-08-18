Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns quarterback suspended for 11 video games over sexual misconduct allegations

The NFL argued Watson should be suspended for at least the entire 2022 season, which starts in September

The NFL has suspended Deshaun Watson for 11 games without pay and fined him $5m after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Watson was suspended for six games earlier this month over 24 sexual misconduct claims.

But the league appealed against the ban, hoping for a stiffer sentence for the 26-year-old.

The NFL said Watson must also commit to “mandatory evaluation and treatment”.

In a statement posted on the Browns’ Twitter account external-link , Watson said he was “grateful” the disciplinary process was over.

“I apologise once again for any pain this situation has caused,” he said. “I take accountability for the decisions I made.”

Watson will be eligible to return in week 13, on 4 December, against his former side the Houston Texans, where the allegations were made and where he departed on a five-year deal worth an NFL-record $230m…