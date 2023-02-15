Designed with purpose — The Global Mercy® arrives in Dakar ready to serve the pe… – Press Release

The newest Mercy Ship, the Global Mercy® arrived in Dakar, Senegal on February 14, 2023. While the ship hosted surgical training in Senegal in 2022, this year marks the first time that specialized surgeries will take place on this newly built hospital ship. This field service will include partnership with ministries of health in both Senegal and The Gambia, serving both countries through the port of Dakar.

The Global Mercy® arrives in Dakar, Senegal ready to serve the people of Senegal and The Gambia. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed with purpose, the Global Mercy hospital ship is 174 meters long, 28.6 meters wide and has space for 200 patients, six operating rooms, a laboratory, general outpatient clinics, dental, and eye clinics and training facilities.

The hospital decks cover a total area of 7,000 square meters and contain the latest training facilities. The ship can accommodate up to 950 people when docked, including crew members and volunteers from all over the world and will serve collaboratively in the future with the Africa Mercy® which has been in operation since 2007 and is currently undergoing refit to return to service in the fall of this year.

It is expected that more than 150,000 lives will be transformed through surgery alone, during the next 50 years of the Global Mercy’s lifespan, with each transformation representing a person with a name, a face, a story, a family and a purpose. In addition, thousands of African medical professionals will receive training and mentoring with the goal of multiplied impact within their own communities.

“The Global Mercy’s arrival in Dakar this week is particularly meaningful to our team, as this year, we will be serving the people of both Senegal and The Gambia thanks to partnerships with their ministries of health,” explains Gert van de Weerdhof, Mercy Ships CEO. “We anticipate that…