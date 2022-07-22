Desperation and hope drive migrants onto ‘boats of loss of life’ in Tunisia





Above her son’s image, 53-year-old Samia Jabloun has written the words “Dove Sei?” — “Where are you?” in Italian — in permanent marker.

Samia often carries the scraps of IT student Fadi’s life, and the clues she’s gathered to his disappearance, in a pink plastic folder.

She says the desperate hunt for her son consumes her every waking hour: “I will search for him all my life. I will search for him everywhere. I will search for him until I know the truth.”

Samia says she last saw Fadi in February 2021. Her son had traveled to the family’s home in the seaside town of Kelibia — Tunisia’s closest point to Pantelleria, an Italian Island that is a magnet for migrants trying to reach Europe.

“For those few days he was acting strangely,” she says. He told her he was going on a fishing trip with his cousins, but never came back. The last images Samia has of Fadi come from a mobile phone video recorded at sea by another passenger on the boat. The Italian coast rises in the distance, as Fadi…