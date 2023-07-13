Detroit Concours Announces ‘Powered by Detroit’ Campaign Honoring People Who Put… – Press Release

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Detroit Concours, a celebration of the city and the automotive culture that defines it, today announced ‘Powered by Detroit,’ a campaign which honors the people who put the world on wheels by highlighting their vehicles and stories. This year’s event, taking place Friday, September 22 and Saturday September 23, will also feature Ed Welburn, a 44-year veteran of General Motors’ design team, as Chief Judge.

Starting today and running through August 15th, automotive industry employees are invited to participate in ‘Powered by Detroit‘ by submitting photos of themselves with their collectible automobiles. The photos will form custom artwork and be unveiled at the September event. Participants are also encouraged to submit applications for their collector cars to be featured in a special display at Cars & Community on Friday, September 22. A special class, consisting of manufacturer-owned heritage vehicles, will be shown on Saturday, September 23 at the Detroit Concours d’Elegance. Additionally, all Detroit Three employees and retirees will receive discounted event tickets. Photo submissions and vehicle applications can be shared here.

“From assembly lines to design studios, machine shops and board rooms, America’s automotive industry was powered by the people of Detroit. Many are unsung heroes, creating the cars we see in museums, on Concours lawns and racing at tracks around the world and we thought it was time to highlight their collective contributions,” said Matt Orendac, Hagerty’s Vice Chairman, Concours Group. “That’s why this year we’ve taken a traditional honoree program and scaled it up with Powered by Detroit as our way of recognizing this collective passion and contribution.”

Friday’s Cars & Community event will provide a festival of fun for the whole family. The day will feature Motor City Car Club Displays, a collection of locally owned show vehicles curated from the Midwest, the Future Drivers Club…