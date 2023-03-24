Deutsche Financial institution, UBS shares sink as European banking disaster worry returns



London

CNN

—



Europe’s banking stocks tumbled Friday in a sign that investors are still nervous that the recent crises at some banks could spill over into the wider sector.

Europe’s Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, fell 5% by the middle of the European day. The index is down 19% from its high in late February. London’s bank-heavy FTSE 100 index dropped 2%.

Shares in Germany’s Deutsche Bank

(DB) plunged 14%, while shares in UBS

(ACPTX) and Credit Suisse

(AMJL) — which are not part of the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index — slid 6.7% and 7% respectively Friday, following falls of 4.3% and 3.6% on Thursday.

The cost of insuring against a possible default on its debt by Deutsche Bank — Germany’s biggest lender — has soared in recent days….