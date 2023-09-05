Developer discovered responsible of destroying marine life : Cayman Information Service

Artist’s rendition of the Allure Development

(CNS): In a very rare prosecution for damaging the marine environment and undertaking unlicensed coastal works, a local developer has been convicted of four counts under the National Conservation Act. Baer Development is facing a substantial fine after being found guilty on all charges last month in relation to the unlawful construction of seawalls in the North Sound at the Allure condominiums in George Town and the destruction of sea life.

Baer Development had applied for a coastal works licence to build walls on the seabed, which is crown land, but before a decision was made, the company began constructing them, damaging the seagrass and marine life in the area. The developer also failed to comply with two cease and desist notices issued as a result of the unlawful work after the coastal works licence was denied.

The case was heard in Summary Court by Magistrate Philippa McFarlane, who found in her ruling that there was…