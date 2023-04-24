Devyser enters agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for commercialization of … – Press Release

­­Collaboration and distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific obtains exclusive rights to commercialize Devyser’s post-transplant monitoring portfolio in North America and Europe .

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ) today announced that the company has signed an exclusive collaboration and distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific. The agreement gives Thermo Fisher exclusive rights to commercialize, under combined brands, Devyser’s post-transplant portfolio of NGS products in North America and Europe.

“Partnering with Thermo Fisher, the leading innovator in the HLA industry, is a great opportunity for Devyser and a significant milestone for our company. Through this strategic partnership, clinical labs, clinicians and patients in the US, Canada and Europe will have broad and fast access to Devyser ́s innovative NGS based products for post-transplant monitoring. The agreement is also a quality stamp of our company and our products,” says Fredrik Alpsten, CEO of Devyser.

The collaboration and distribution agreement signed today gives Thermo Fisher exclusive rights to market and sell, under combined brands, Devyser’s post-transplant portfolio in North America and Europe. Devyser retains the rights to commercialize its post-transplant products in US via its own service laboratory, as a service to US laboratories. Devyser will continue to manufacture all products under the agreement.

“We are excited to partner with Devyser. Their post-transplant NGS offerings are unique and highly complementary to our existing, One Lambda-branded products. I’m confident our partnership will support better patient outcomes,” says Nicole Brockway, President, Transplant Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“Thermo Fisher is very well-established and positioned in both the US and European market, and with their commercial infrastructure and resources, they can cover both US and Europe efficiently. Our…