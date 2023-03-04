DHgate Launches New Arrival Carnival Sale 2023, Featuring Up to 80% Off on a Vas… – Press Release

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DHgate, the leading cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, is excited to announce the launch of the DHgate New Arrival Carnival Sale 2023. Running from March 6th to March 10th, the event offers amazing deals and markdowns on a vast range of products.

The New Arrival Carnival Sale offers buyers discounts of up to 80% off, as well as coupons, all enhanced by customer segmentation and AI recommendations to cater to buyers’ different attributes and preferred interests. To improve the shopping experience even more for buyers, DHgate will offer upgraded newcomer benefits and speedy delivery services. It’s time to refresh your wardrobe, sports equipment, home decor, electronics, and other essentials this Spring!

Exclusive Countdown Event for Early Birds

To provide greater markdowns for customers during the New Arrival Carnival, a countdown event will be launched offering buyers a chance to view the lowest prices and plan their shopping list. There will also be a Countdown Main Session, Friends Referral Program, Quality Store Session, Wish List Session and Wholesale Session supporting different purchasing needs.

Customers who add items to their shopping cart during the countdown event will have the chance to receive coupons worth up to $50 for use during the New Arrival Carnival (Mar. 6-10). Over 5,000 sellers across various categories, including sports, shoes and bags, fashion, accessories, apparel, consumer electronics, smartphones and accessories, home furnishings, auto and motor parts, are participating in the store coupon program during the countdown event. Attractive discounts are available for various categories including designer bags, electric scooters, mountain bikes, jeans, smartphone covers, solar lights, Stanley cups, TV boxes, and assorted bottles.

During the Wholesale Products & Services session, a special session for wholesale purchasing, DHgate will be offering large buyers the best deals at the lowest prices….