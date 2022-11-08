Diabetes commonest consider native COVID deaths

(CNS): Of the three dozen deaths in Cayman meeting the local definition for a COVID-19 death, one-third of the victims suffered from diabetes while eight had chronic kidney disease, according to the Public Health Department. Although 23 patients had hypertension at the time of their deaths, officials said in the latest edition of Public Health Spotlight that that common condition doesn’t necessarily increase the risk of mortality. Hospital admissions for the virus fell last month and there was just one death.

While there is no internationally agreed definition of a death attributed to COVID-19 death, Cayman adopted the definition used in the UK, which is any case where a patient died within 28 days of a positive test. During the pandemic, there have been 36 deaths which meet this definition reported by the COVID-19 national public health surveillance. The Cayman Islands General Registry also holds a record of all deaths on-island, including those which have COVID-19…