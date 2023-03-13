Dick Fosbury: The athlete who developed the ‘Fosbury Flop’ dies aged 76

The “Fosbury Flop” has been widely used in the high jump since Dick Fosbury used it

Dick Fosbury – the man who revolutionised the high jump in athletics – has died at the age of 76.

The American leapt backwards over the bar to win gold at the 1968 Mexico Olympics in a technique which became known as the ‘Fosbury Flop’ and is used by high jumpers today.

At the Games Fosbury set a then record of 2.24 metres using his method.

Writing on Instagram, Fosbury’s agent Ray Schulte said his client had died on Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to release the news that long time friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma,” wrote Schulte.

“Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world. A true legend, and friend of all.”

Fosbury began experimenting with the ‘flop’ at school and, encouraged by his coaches, he had all-but perfected it by the time he was in higher education.

