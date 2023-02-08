Did buyers study nothing from final 12 months’s market meltdown?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.



New York

CNN

—



Meme stock mania was supposed to be over, right? Guess what: It’s not.

Sure, the entire market did well in January. But many of the Reddit/WallStreetBets darlings of two years ago were particularly strong performers.

Shares of movie theater chain AMC

(AMC) have soared nearly 65% so far in 2023, and AMC

(AMC)’s companion preferred stock (which trades under the ticker APE as a nod to the nickname AMC

(AMC) fans have given themselves on social media) has more than doubled.

Meanwhile Bed Bath & Beyond

(BBBY) has gained about 30%, despite rumors of an imminent bankruptcy filing and more store closings. And…