DigiKey Features Interactive In-Booth Activities and Giveaways at Electronica Ch… – Press Release

Visit Hall 6.2 Booth D302 for DK Moment live interviews, giveaways and more

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites visitors to Hall 6.2 Booth D302 to experience DigiKey’s brand refresh, join DK Moment live interviews and DigiKey Forum interactive Q&As, receive giveaways and more during Electronica China 2023, held July 11-13, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Hosted in the DigiKey booth, DK Moment is a two-day live show featuring lively, engaging interviews and demonstrations with suppliers, experts and key opinion leaders from ADI, Microchip, TE Connectivity, onsemi, Molex, DFRobot, Seeed Technology, Omron and more. They will be discussing hot topics in the industry including automotive, ICs, motor control, IoT, sensors, health wearables, green technology and industry analysis. In addition, a Voice of the Customer session featuring Shanghai Sofer Industrial Co., Ltd will share purchasing trends and challenges. DK Moment will be broadcast from DigiKey’s in-booth studio at Electronica as well as on DigiKey’s Bilibili channel.

Giveaways will also be gifted to online audience members during DK Moment sessions, and the audience will have the opportunity to meet the speakers in the booth. Attendees can subscribe to live show reminders on DigiKey’s WeChat.

Visitors are also invited to participate in the DigiKey Forum, a new platform providing interactive Q&A sessions about DigiKey’s digital solutions for design and research, myLists, APIs, purchasing to order management and more during breaks between DK Moment interviews as well as eight sessions throughout July 13.

DigiKey will provide giveaways for WeChat member registration and activities in the DigiKey booth. Giveaways including umbrellas, phone straps, computer brushes, foldable eco bags and more are available for visitors…