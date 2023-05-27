Digital Content Market Size Worth USD 282.3 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.30… – Press Release

New York, US, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Digital content market Information By Component, By Content Format, By Deployment And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032″. The Digital Content Market could thrive at a rate of 6.30% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 282.3 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Market Synopsis:

In 2022, the global digital content market was estimated to be worth USD 162.9 billion. The digital content market industry is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% between 2023 and 2032, from USD 173.2 billion in 2023 to USD 282.3 billion by 2032. A variety of key drivers are influencing market growth, including the digital transformation occurring across industries, the upgrading of services supplied through online streaming platforms, and the expanding popularity of online content.

The digital transformation occurring across all industries is the primary catalyst powering the rise of the global digital content market CAGR. The market is expanding as a result of the digital transformation occurring in the media, entertainment, telecommunications, and education industries.

Because of the development of 4G and 5G technologies, end users may now access high-speed Internet in the telecom sector. High-speed broadband and the introduction of digital mobile advertising have shifted customer preferences and expedited the adoption of new technologies. Adoption of these technologies enables new capabilities such as text messaging, free calling, video calling, and TV on the phone. Furthermore, thanks to digital content platforms, individuals can watch internet videos at home on laptops, desktop computers, or TV displays. To digitise the education sector and promote online education through paid subscriptions, access to cutting-edge databases and online platforms is required. These developments help the digital…