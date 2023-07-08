Digital Dose Inhalers Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030: … – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Digital Dose Inhalers: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global market for Digital Dose Inhalers estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metered Dose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR

The Digital Dose Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$669.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 10.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) –

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lupin Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW